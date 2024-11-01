Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF comprises 1.3% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVOO traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.76. 49,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,399. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.71. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $81.36 and a 1 year high of $108.42.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

