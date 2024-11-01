Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $46.69 Million Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 849,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 9.5% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $46,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.49. 797,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,211. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $46.83 and a one year high of $56.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.13%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

