LayerZero (ZRO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $46.98 Million

LayerZero (ZRO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 1st. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $364.27 million and $46.98 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LayerZero has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One LayerZero token can now be purchased for approximately $3.31 or 0.00004729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,996.19 or 0.99950634 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,886.82 or 0.99794452 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LayerZero

LayerZero’s genesis date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.29845449 USD and is down -6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $48,256,214.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LayerZero using one of the exchanges listed above.

