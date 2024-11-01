Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 3.0% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 32,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,119.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 519,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,101,000 after buying an additional 477,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ remained flat at $68.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 148,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,216. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

