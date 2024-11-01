Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 96410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Kyocera Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kyocera Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

