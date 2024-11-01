Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KLIC. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.61. 50,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,923. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $56.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 226.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

