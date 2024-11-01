Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Short Interest Update

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. TD Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

NYSE:KNX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.26%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,135.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,509,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

