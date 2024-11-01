Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Short Interest Up 12.9% in October

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,060,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 39,910,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.51. 12,792,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,799,129. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

