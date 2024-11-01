Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Kimco Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 141.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Shares of KIM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.06. 212,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

