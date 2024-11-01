Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOY) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40. 382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Kikkoman Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48.

Kikkoman Company Profile

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; mirin and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup; health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products, as well as other products.

