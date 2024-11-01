Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 2513871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).
Kendrick Resources Trading Up 4.3 %
The firm has a market cap of £848,347.50, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 16.01 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.61.
About Kendrick Resources
Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.
