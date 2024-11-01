Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.92 Billion

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and approximately $127.51 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 25,060,323,830 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 25,042,559,345.220486. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.11570519 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $115,333,662.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

