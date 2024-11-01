Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Up 3.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.97. 2,754,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,860,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,674,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,470,228.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $137,623.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,699.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $1,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,674,274 shares in the company, valued at $158,470,228.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 525,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 15.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 34,866 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 46.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 403.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 45.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

