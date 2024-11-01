JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $203.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $140.03 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.