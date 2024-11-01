Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s current price.

JHG has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.54. 453,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,087.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,651 shares of company stock worth $918,158. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 43.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,249 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,677,000 after purchasing an additional 473,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 467,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,741,000 after purchasing an additional 344,582 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,000,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,738,000 after purchasing an additional 327,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.