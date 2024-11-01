Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

J has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.30.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $141.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.65. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $100.59 and a 52-week high of $144.56.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,533 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

