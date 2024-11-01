iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Stephens Inc. AR’s 10th Largest Position

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $100,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $373.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.47 and a 200 day moving average of $358.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $259.37 and a 52 week high of $388.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

