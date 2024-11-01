iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $176.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.22.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

