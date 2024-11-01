iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $27.47. 24,622 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19.

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (LQDW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE LQD BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and writes one-month call options against the shares.

