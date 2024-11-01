iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,826,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 698,377 shares.The stock last traded at $27.01 and had previously closed at $27.11.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $106,000.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

