iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,826,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 698,377 shares.The stock last traded at $27.01 and had previously closed at $27.11.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.