iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2024

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALNGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,826,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 698,377 shares.The stock last traded at $27.01 and had previously closed at $27.11.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $106,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.