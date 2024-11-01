iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.80. 109,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,289. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.91. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $128.67.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.