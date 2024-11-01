IRON Financial LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IRON Financial LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $829.84 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $913.71 and a 200-day moving average of $864.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 73.73%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

