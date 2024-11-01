IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $288.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.27.

NYSE:IQV opened at $205.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.89. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

