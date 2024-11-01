IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IQV. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.71.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of IQV stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.13. 893,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $181.03 and a twelve month high of $261.73.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 5.6% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.