Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGW opened at $57.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

