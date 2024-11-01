Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of MRA Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MRA Advisory Group owned approximately 21.69% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

IHYF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.52. 716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,381. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

