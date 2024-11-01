InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.44), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $68.52 million during the quarter. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. InvenTrust Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.730 EPS.
InvenTrust Properties stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,943. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 327.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. InvenTrust Properties has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $30.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,011.22%.
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
