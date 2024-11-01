International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $207.73 and last traded at $207.81. 1,181,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,239,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.60 and a 200 day moving average of $191.05. The stock has a market cap of $191.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $7,160,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 42.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $4,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

