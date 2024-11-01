InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Up 9.5% in October

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 472,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 193,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IHG stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $111.47. The stock had a trading volume of 103,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,775. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.49. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $115.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.532 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.63%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

