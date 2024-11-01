Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Intercontinental Exchange has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Intercontinental Exchange has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $155.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.09 and a 200-day moving average of $148.03. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $104.91 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

