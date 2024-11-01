Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,079. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.97. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company has a market capitalization of $191.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.32%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $7,150,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,488,718.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

