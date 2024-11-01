Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells 80,720 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 80,720 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $2,908,341.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,926.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $621,950.99.
- On Thursday, September 12th, Travis Boersma sold 9,610 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $326,836.10.
- On Monday, September 9th, Travis Boersma sold 280,518 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $9,077,562.48.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Travis Boersma sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.
- On Monday, August 19th, Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69.
Dutch Bros Stock Performance
Dutch Bros stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,750,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,447,000 after purchasing an additional 135,918 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 96.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
