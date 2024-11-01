Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells 80,720 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 80,720 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $2,908,341.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,926.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $621,950.99.

On Thursday, September 12th, Travis Boersma sold 9,610 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $326,836.10.

On Monday, September 9th, Travis Boersma sold 280,518 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $9,077,562.48.

On Thursday, September 5th, Travis Boersma sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,750,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,447,000 after purchasing an additional 135,918 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 96.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

