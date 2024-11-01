Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Sells $22,090.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $22,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,672.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Concentrix Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.58. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $106.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.30.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 2,992.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 1,005.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Concentrix by 769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

