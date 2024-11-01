Insider Buying: Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bartlein purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,135,175. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Community West Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CWBC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.86. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,842,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 557,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,313,000 after buying an additional 27,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 24.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community West Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

