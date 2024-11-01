Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 6,708,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,315% from the average daily volume of 277,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Inflection Point Acquisition Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.