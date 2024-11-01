ICON (ICX) Market Cap Hits $130.61 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $130.61 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,041,695,204 coins and its circulating supply is 1,029,465,571 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,041,573,260.861239 with 1,029,447,368.9137106 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.12787913 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $2,392,567.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

