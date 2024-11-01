ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ICF International updated its FY24 guidance to $7.40-$7.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.400-7.500 EPS.

ICF International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.77. 190,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,563. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.61. ICF International has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $178.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In other ICF International news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,805. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $437,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,661.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,805. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,285 shares of company stock worth $897,398 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

