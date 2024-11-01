Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.73. 198,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,046. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.27 and its 200 day moving average is $100.56. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $118.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total value of $88,617.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,129.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total transaction of $88,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $169,129.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $106,919.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,111.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,168 shares of company stock worth $1,170,515. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

