Human Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Human Investing LLC lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 423.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Unilever by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.67. The company had a trading volume of 634,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,583. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.4755 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

