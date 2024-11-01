Human Investing LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Human Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. H&R Block comprises about 0.5% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 270.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 576.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after purchasing an additional 494,457 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.3 %

HRB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.89. 160,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $68.45. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $5,165,309.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,491.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $639,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,820. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,165,309.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,491.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,056 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

