Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Trading Up 7.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.43. 1,147,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,327,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HUMA shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humacyte

Humacyte Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $639.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 277,090 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $1,792,772.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,029,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,070,049.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 277,090 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $1,792,772.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,029,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,070,049.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,695,455.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,306,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,896,373.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,996 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.