Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 21,452 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,452 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035,566 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Intel by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851,098 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,592,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Intel by 2,681.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,431,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $137,251,000 after buying an additional 4,272,395 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

