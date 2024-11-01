Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 955,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 559% from the previous session’s volume of 145,066 shares.The stock last traded at $39.63 and had previously closed at $39.73.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $775.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFL. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 149,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Company Profile

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

