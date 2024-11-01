HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.85 and traded as high as $14.30. HomeStreet shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 72,307 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HMST shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HomeStreet news, Director Paulette Lemon sold 2,401 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $37,431.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,829.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 23.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $170.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

