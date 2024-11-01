HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Down 7.2% in October

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 335,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Paulette Lemon sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $37,431.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,829.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 16.2% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HomeStreet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth $122,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HomeStreet Stock Down 0.1 %
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HMST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.
HomeStreet Company Profile
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.
