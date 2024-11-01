HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Down 7.2% in October

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 335,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Paulette Lemon sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $37,431.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,829.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 16.2% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HomeStreet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth $122,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 231,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $170.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $16.10.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HMST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

