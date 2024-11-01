HM Payson & Co. Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,947 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $499,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,490 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $229,078,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 86.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,739,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $545,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,191 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,407. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.9 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $162.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

