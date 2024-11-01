Hills Bank & Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMT. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 41,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMT opened at $22.97 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

