Hi Line Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000. CONSOL Energy makes up 1.6% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 2,931.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 54.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.73. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $114.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 18.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.85%.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

