Hi Line Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Globe Life comprises about 0.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Globe Life by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 39.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 137.0% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Globe Life by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.61.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.12%.

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

