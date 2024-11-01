Hi Line Capital Management LLC Buys 117,483 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 498.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,483 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up 5.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.68. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,975.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

